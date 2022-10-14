Umm Al Quwain: The Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain has issued on Thursday a decision banning the use of single-use plastic bags in the emirate, starting from January 1, 2023.
Single-use plastic bags will be replaced in the emirate with multi-use bags, with specifications and technical standards approved by the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department. The bags should be biodegradable or made of paper or fabric.
The decision is aimed at protecting the environment from the dangers of plastic pollution; as well as enhancing and encouraging a culture of environmental protection and sustainability by reducing the consumption of single-use plastic bags and materials.
It also supports efforts to provide environmental-friendly alternatives, and ensures that multi-use bags and materials are handled in a sustainable manner
25 fils tariff
Sales outlets across Umm Al Quwain, are obligated to impose a tariff of no less than 25 fils from January 1 on each single-use plastic bag presented to the consumer, in preparation for the complete ban on single-use plastic bags in the emirate.
There should also be awareness initiatives that contribute to reducing the consumption of single-use plastic bags, as well as information on appropriate alternatives.