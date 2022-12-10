Riyadh: The Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has hailed the United Arab Emirates' response to climate change.
The Council reiterated its support for the UAE's hosting of COP28 in 2023 to promote international efforts in this area, and commended on that score the country's Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative.
This came in the final communique of the 43rd session of GCC Supreme Council which convened and concluded in Riyadh on Friday.
His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, was thanked by the Supreme Council for assuming the presidency of the meeting during its 43rd session.
The Supreme Council also expressed its appreciation for Prince Mohammed's eagerness and interest in underlining the process of cooperation between the GCC nations in all domains in his opening remarks.
In his inaugural speech, Prince Mohammed recalled late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed's role for the UAE and his sincere efforts in promoting the action of the council, congratulating Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the distinguished success of the FIFA World Cup 2022.