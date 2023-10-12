Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has launched an inflatable and transportable AirFarm on campus.
Launched under ADU’s ‘Innovate Strategy’ programme, the project emerged from the University’s recent collaboration with Midbar, a South Korean ag-tech establishment, and RBK Company, a holding firm steered by Rashed Bin Khalfan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri.
Marking an accord between ADU, Midbar, and RBK, the trio envision laying a business foundation dedicated to delivering supply and R&D solutions spanning multiple sectors in the UAE; featuring agriculture, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), healthcare, and water desalination.
AirFarme showcases an amalgamation of futuristic technologies, including IoT and AI, melded with over 15 “state-of-the-art solutions” for food security and sustainable agriculture.
The inauguration witnessed the presence of ADU’s leadership, notably Professor Ghassan Aouad, ADU Chancellor; Saeed Bin Rashed Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman at RBK; and Moses Seo, CEO of Midbar; accompanied by representatives from entities such as RBK, Gracia Group, and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, to name a few.
Guests had the opportunity to traverse the AirFarm, partake in its inaugural harvest. Emphasising the breakthroughs in smart farming, the novel solutions “promise a surge in crop yields by nearly 30 per cent, while also marking a sharp decline in labour costs and resources”.
Prof Aouad said: “Our alliance with Midbar epitomises our pursuit of offering sustainable, ground-breaking solutions to our community. We envision this facility as an incubator of ideas, nurturing our students and faculty to forge ahead as change-makers.”