Khan added that parking inspectors should instruct building guards not to place bins in parking bays. The official from Tadweer said: “We carry out awareness campaigns to educate building security guards regarding collection times and to urge them to avoid keeping bins outside for long periods. We also request them to place the bins in suitable locations.” The Centre of Waste Management urged the public to cooperate with Tadweer and inform the security guards and watchmen not to keep their bins outside for a long period of time.