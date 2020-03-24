EPAA have now added it on list of endangered species, will propogate and protect

A rare orchid discovered in Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) spotted a rare orchid (Epipactis veratrifolia), that has never been seen before in the emirate.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “EPAA’s specialised teams recorded the presence of the rare orchid, which will be added to EPAA’s list of rare and endangered species. The Authority will strive to protect it from extinction.”

Al Suwaidi explained that the orchid is a perennial plant with stems covered in delicate hair and spear-shaped leaves. Located on pedicels, the green flowers with crimson edges have three petals and three sepals. Orchids bloom from February to April.

EPAA’s specialised teams will study the plant and explore the possibility of propagating it in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.