Global leaders have gathered in Dubai for the last three days as UAE hosts the UN COP28 Climate Conference, emphasising the need for change to protect the environment.

The spirit of commitment and optimism to combat the climate crisis continues on Day 3 at Dubai's Expo City. Expect insights from global leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris as the US administration along with the US Environmental Protection Agency are expected to announce latest actions to reduce methane emissions.

Two crucial high-level global stocktake events on implementation and support, as well as mitigation, are on the agenda today. COP28 places a spotlight on youth, education, for the first time, and celebration plans are in place for UAE Union Day.

Stay on this page for latest updates on Day 3:

01:43PM



Marcon calls for protecting forests and oceans

French President Emmanuel Macron called on the world to protect forests and oceans as they are critical for the survival of humanity.

“We cannot separate biodiversity and climate. Nature is the best technology to capture and store CO2. We have technologies and innovations, but forest and nature are the best,” Macron said.

Applauding Norway for pioneering the protection of forests, the French president called for involving indigenous people to safeguard forests.

Macron said oceans are the best carbon sink. “So we have to monitor the seas and prevent plastics and illegal fishing from damaging our marine diversity,” he added.

01:36PM



US pledges $3b for Green Climate Fund at COP28

The United States has pledged $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday as she arrived in Dubai for the UN climate summit, according to Reuters.

The fund, with more than $20 billion in pledges, is the largest international fund dedicated to supporting climate action in developing countries.

The latest pledge would be additional to another $2 billion previously delivered by the United States.

Sources said the pledge was subject to the availability of funds.

Harris announced the pledge in advance extracts of her address to the COP28 summit.

"Today I am proud to announce we will make a new $3 billion pledge to the Green Climate Fund which helps developing countries access the capital they need to invest in resilience, clean energy, and nature-based solutions," the extracts said.

01:17PM



Explained: Why global stocktake is important

The first-ever global stocktake is set to conclude at COP28. It is a process for countries and stakeholders to see where they’re collectively making progress towards meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Change Agreement. The world is not on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and the window for meaningful change is closing. The time to act is now. Governments will decide on the global stocktake at COP28, which can be leveraged to accelerate ambition in their next round of climate action plans due in 2025.

12:56PM



WHO welcomes climate and health declaration

The World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomed the COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health that followed the call from countries for a strong health sector response to climate change and climate action.

With 123 countries endorsing it, it’s an unprecedented show of support for the health community.

“But this is only the beginning. We must continue with our ambition to deliver health for all,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on X.

12:47PM



COP28 launches financing principles

COP28 launches a new set of principles for financing climate and health solutions. “The financing principles were developed by COP28 in collaboration with the Global Fund, the Green Climate Fund, and the Rockefeller Foundation. They lay out a common understanding of what climate health investment means in practice. And what it means is that we cannot continue with business as usual. And we must reframe and relook at our entire architecture as we address this new alarming nexus. These principles have now been endorsed by more than 40 partners, including climate financiers and global health financiers as well as development banks, countries, philanthropies, and the private sector,” said Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation.

12:36PM



$1 billion fund for Climate and Health

Image Credit: Screengrab

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation, said: “I'm thrilled to be able to announce an aggregated $1 billion for climate and health enabled by a series of new financing commitments including by the Green Climate Fund, the Asian Development Bank Global Funds, and the Rockefeller Foundation. These initiatives will be partnering closely with countries and communities to scale up a diverse set of high-impact, nationally determined investments in climate and health. They will be investing in public health measures to protect people and communities from a wide range of climate risks to health.”

12:33PM



US announces landmark rule at COP28 to drastically cut methane emissions

In a pivotal move to address climate change, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) declared a final rule at COP28, significantly reducing methane and other harmful air pollutants originating from the oil and natural gas industry.

The announcement was made by EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan and President Biden’s National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi at COP28 UAE.

This rule, aligned with President Biden’s climate agenda, targets hundreds of thousands of existing sources nationwide and aims to promote cutting-edge methane detection technologies. Expected to prevent 1.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, the rule also promises substantial economic and public health benefits.

12:27PM



Declaration to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050

More than 20 countries from four continents have launched the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy during the World Climate Action Summit at the UN COP28 Climate Conference.

The Declaration recognises the key role of nuclear energy in achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and keeping the 1.5-degree goal within reach.

Core elements of the declaration include working together to advance a goal of tripling nuclear energy capacity globally by 2050 and inviting shareholders of international financial institutions to encourage the inclusion of nuclear energy in energy lending policies.

Endorsing countries include the UAE, United States, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Ghana, Hungary, Japan, Republic of Korea, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

12:20PM



Global Education Solutions Accelerator launched

Dubai Cares launches the first-ever Global Education Solutions Accelerator in partnership with the Agha Khan Foundation at COP28. The initiative aims to make education transformation for a sustainable future an achievable reality for every country in the world.

“The accelerator is an innovative mechanism that embodies Dubai Cares’ 16 years of hands-on experience that will help countries fast-track progress towards 2030. And in its first phase, we will take the accelerator across 10 countries, which means 2.1 billion people will benefit from both short and long-term gains of a transformed education system,” said Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO of Dubai Cares.

12:07PM



4 million Tongan students to benefit

Tonga’s Prime Minister Hu’akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni thanked the Green Climate Fund for choosing his country to benefit from the $70m BRACE project to build climate-resilient schools.

“This project will help make 4 million school children safer and more resilient. It will enable them to contribute more to shaping their future and we are hoping this is just the start,” he said.

He said tropical cyclones have caused 36 per cent of damages and losses to Tonga’s GDP. Rebuilding schools is one of the key priorities in the country’s recovery

11:59AM



The Netherlands, Solvenia join Loss and Damage Fund

The Netherlands has announced $15 million for the Loss and Damage Fund, plus $25 million for funding arrangements. Slovenia has announced a €1.5 million commitment to the Loss and Damage Fund, helping to accelerate ambitious climate action and deliver transformational progress at COP28. “We are encouraged to see global leaders commit to climate progress and we encourage global leaders to continue this momentum to ensure a transformational COP28,” says the UAE's COP28 Presidency.

11:50AM



COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health

The COP28 Presidency is spotlighting health for the first time in COP history. Global leaders and the health community came together today during the World Climate Action Summit to discuss the health action plan and financing priorities for climate health, ahead of the first-ever Health Day and first-ever health ministerial at a UN climate conference. Speaking at the health event during the COP28 World Climate Action Summit, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber announced that 123 countries have endorsed the COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health, which seeks to increase cross-sector collaboration, reduce emissions in the health sector and increase climate-health financing.

11:43AM



$70m fund for climate-resilient schools

Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and Save the Children launched an unprecedented $70 million investment at COP28 to build climate-resilient schools in vulnerable countries.

Launched at COP28, “Building the Climate Resilience of Children and Communities through the Education Sector (BRACE)” marks the first major investment of climate finance in the education sector.

Starting with three countries – Cambodia, South Sudan and Tonga – BRACE will increase the resilience of their education systems through retrofitting and constructing greener and more climate-adaptive schools in line with the international School Safety Framework.

11:35AM



Youth, education take centre stage

COP28 has brought youth and education to the centre of climate action for the first time. COP28 World Climate Actions Summit Leaders’ Event under the theme “Youth & Education - The Latent Force of Climate Action,” was held this morning. The agenda included the release of the Global Youth Statement on climate action.

11:26AM



Macron arrives

Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic arrives at the UN Climate Change Conference COP28 at Expo City Dubai on December 2, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Image Credit: Courtesy of COP28 / Andrea DiCenzo

Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic arrives at the UN Climate Change Conference COP28 at Expo City Dubai on December 2, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

11:16AM



Kamala Harris welcomed in Dubai

US Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Martina Strong and Minister of State for Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri welcome US Vice President Kamala Harris as she arrives to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. Image Credit: Reuters

11:15AM



Biden welcomes UAE’s $30 billion Alterra Fund

American President Joe Biden issued a statement late Friday welcoming UAE’s $30 billion Alterra Fund to bridge the climate finance gap.

“I welcome UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s announcement of the Alterra Fund—a $30 billion catalytic climate finance vehicle aimed at mobilizing the capital and investment needed to fight the global climate crisis,” said Biden.

The fund was launched on the opening day of the World Climate Action Summit on Friday.

“Alterra can play an important role in supporting the clean energy transition and enhancing resilience, particularly the $5 billion focused on making it easier to invest in least developed countries and small island developing states,” said the POTUS.

“And, it reflects the United States and UAE’s common commitment—solidified last year through our Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy—to broaden clean energy investments and reduce emissions globally,” Biden said. US Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to speak at COP28 later today.