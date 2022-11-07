Sharm El Sheikh: President His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the exhibitions and side events of the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
During his tour, Sheikh Mohamed viewed several projects, innovations and products that address the effects of climate change and support sustainable climate action.
He was also briefed about success stories, environmental experiences and artistic shows aimed at raising awareness about climate change.
He then exchanged friendly conversations with the side events’ participants and was briefed about their innovations and products in environmental action and addressing the impacts of climate change, in addition to the main topics being discussed.
Sheikh Mohamed lauded the creative ideas of the participants and the importance of the topics addressed by various workshops and discussions.
He also commended the successful organisation of the conference and its exhibitions and side events, highlighting the level of international participation, which underscores the prominent capacities of Egypt in organising such international events.
He visited the pavilions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, where he met with Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, to exchange friendly talks.
The tour also included the pavilions of the United Nations and the UAE, where he met with the staff of the country’s pavilion representing various authorities, which are showcasing several clean energy and environmental action initiatives.
Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of the Presidential Court.