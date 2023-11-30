What will change?

Three different but comparable scenarios form the basis of the outlook. One takes a business-as-usual approach while the other two are geared towards achieving net-zero targets by 2050. However, each scenario is influenced by two primary factors: level of policy ambition and embracing technology evolution.

In a Current Policies future, where Abu Dhabi broadly maintains its current level of approved commitments and energy policies, the outlook assumes that by 2050, there will only be a moderate uptake of renewables. Natural gas will still dominate the industry’s energy usage without extensive CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage) methods to mitigate its emissions.

• Meanwhile, transport systems and buildings will only adopt more energy efficient measures piecemeal, with economics driving decisions on powertrains, energy management systems and so on.

• This is the lowest ambition scenario with very limited take-up of emerging technologies and an emphasis on short-term cost-competitiveness over environmental sustainability and long-term industrial growth.

• Overall, DoE assumes that such a future sees Abu Dhabi reducing its 2021 levels of Co2 emissions by just 29%.

In a Net Zero future, Abu Dhabi would continue to refine and expand a range of ambitious policies to eliminate the current gap in its net zero targets, reducing emissions by 100% by 2050.

• In the power sector, this outcome envisages widespread adoption of CCUS in all natural gas facilities, supported by rapid development of renewable energy and other clean energy sources.

• Industrial sectors would follow suit, while transport would embrace electrification and fuel switching measures, alongside a concerted effort to improve the energy efficiency and clean energy fuel mix of buildings in the Abu Dhabi emirate.

• This outcome would involve a moderate level of technological development (deploying key emerging technologies at scale), and the accelerated use of abatement technologies like CCUS to rapidly bring down emissions.

The Technological Shift Paradigm future is the most ambitious and technologically-driven.

• It envisages all the changes explored in the Net Zero scenario but turbocharged.

• This scenario embraces every available energy sustainability practice and emerging technology, while relying on abatement technologies only in a limited manner.

• This scenario imagines an aggressive deployment of renewables, sector-wide electrification, fuel-switching efforts, and mass deployment of smart building controls.

The outlook cites the significant challenges associated with the Net Zero and Technological Shift Paradigm pathways.

