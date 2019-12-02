Why Expo 2020 is just the start for the UAE’s entrepreneurial boom

In the UAE, we have learnt that the way forward is through smart business Image Credit: Shutterstock

The countdown began from October 20, 2019 to reach its opening day on the same date of 2020. Why Is Expo Dubai the world’s greatest event?

Simply because the World Expo has come to an end since the first Expo in London in 1851, in a modern, civilised and cosmopolitan setting that can only be offered by the Emirate of Dubai and its future vision. The biggest proof of this is the Expo slogan Connecting minds and building the future, where Dubai Expo has linked comprehensive development, economic renaissance and project development, making it the most important smart city in implementing the concept of sustainability within a long-term strategy.

Dubai remains a leading commercial centre regionally and globally, and an ideal arena for cultural, religious and ethnic diversity, opening its doors to host dozens of languages and religions throughout history, making it a microcosm of the world’s continents with their cultural, religious and linguistic diversity.

Over the last decades, we in the UAE, have achieved an astonishing feat in diversifying our economy, and this innovative nature continues to spread amongst the aspiring entrepreneurs of today.

We have learnt that the way forward is through smart business. With first-hand experience of entrepreneurial success in the UAE, I can tell you with confidence — it all starts with aspiration.

I am often asked how I find opportunities, but usually, you don’t have to look far — it all comes down to how you utilise them.

Next year, we expect to welcome millions of international visitors. Although this is inspiring many young entrepreneurs to kickstart their businesses, I want you to see the bigger picture.

Already, some are seeing the huge opportunity that the lead-up to Expo 2020, and the years after it will present. Don’t see this just as a chance to sell your ideas — see this as a chance to learn from the best.

The way we think about business has changed in the last ten years, but it has been nothing compared to the change we will see over the next ten.

The government’s support for independent entrepreneurship, in contrast to the centralised economics of many other countries in the region, has allowed the UAE’s markets to blossom. As we look to rely more on modern revenue streams, away from the traditional industries of the past, this freedom for individuals and companies to operate will grow exponentially.

For so many eager newcomers, now is the time.

Just as I did during our country’s first entrepreneurial boom, aspiring entrepreneurs will be set to succeed in the years following Expo 2020, which will build upon the Dh500 billion worth of investment that was injected into Dubai alone, last year.

Not only is the UAE becoming central to entrepreneurial activity within the Middle East, but this predicted growth means experts around the globe look to our next generation of entrepreneurs for future-proof solutions and businesses.