SHARJAH: Day 2 of registrations for the Federal National Council (FNC) elections at the Consultative Council in Sharjah saw a steady stream of candidates filing their nominations on Monday.

Among the first to visit the centre was Moza Salem Al Kindi who said education was her top priority.

“As a teacher at the Ministry of Education [MoE] for 16 years, I know the importance of education and have what it takes to make a difference to society through education,” said the mother of three children, aged 14, eight and seven.

Al Kindi said she wants to serve the country and would leave no stone unturned to prove her worth if she’s elected.

“Our leaders have instilled in us the belief that nothing is impossible. We think ahead of time. Our long-term plan is to make the UAE the best country in the world by the next centennial in 2071 and I want to play a role in that,” she said.

Long time Emirati banker Awatif Abdul Rahim Al Harmoody, who also filed her nominations, reckons her powerful slogan ‘Maan Nartaqi (Together We Rise)’ coupled with her focus on Emiratisation will swing the votes in her favour and ensure victory at the hustings.

“I want to increase the number of Emiratis in the work force. So yes, Emiratisiation is my main priority,” said the 46-year-old who is married with six children.

A general manager (operational governance) at Emirates Islamic Bank, Al Harmoody said she has gained a wealth of banking experience and wants to put it to good use by coming up with a mechanism that could help her fellow countrymen restructure their loans without defaulting on payments.

“Lots of Emiratis are saddled with bank loans. I want to ease their financial hardships,” she said.