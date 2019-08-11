ADEN: The UAE Armed Forces serving in the line of duty in Yemen have conveyed their congratulations on Eid Al Adha to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members, and the Rulers of the Emirates as well to the families of the UAE martyrs.

Speaking to WAM, they prayed to Allah Almighty to continue to grant the UAE and its people further blessings, progress, safety and security.

“We reiterate our allegiance to the nation and its wise leadership, and we will always endeavour tirelessly to keep our nation’s flag flying gloriously high at all fronts,” said soldier Saif Mohamed Ahmed.

Nasser Rashid underlined the soldiers’ determination to defend their brothers in Yemen and to promote the UAE’s values of justice, love, peace and coexistence, as well as its efforts to defend righteousness and support oppressed people.