More than 50 experts, academics, and politicians from Belgium, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and Sweden have taken part in the nomination of Prof. Al Suwaidi. They hope that this nomination will contribute to promoting the intellectual efforts in confronting extremist and destructive ideologies. They regard the Nobel Prize as a symbol and vital opportunity to highlight the dangers of extremist ideologies, and due to its academic significance, the book is regarded as a model towards efforts in tackling this epidemic.