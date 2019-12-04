Ras Al Khaimah: Doctors at Rashid Hospital in Dubai successfully re-attached the hand of a 14-year-old Emirati girl. She lost part of her hand after a bike incident while she was riding with her uncle in Awafi area of Ras Al Khaimah.

The accident occurred on Friday at around 2pm.

Ahmad Al Raisi, the girl's father, told Gulf News on Wednesday that his daughter had just undergone her third surgery following the accident. She had a skin grafting operation. He said that skin from her leg was grafted on to her re-attached hand and arm.

Shama, a grade 9 student at Zayed Educational Complex (advanced stage) was sitting behind her 17-year-old uncle's rented bike. She was trying to adjust her head scarf when her hand got stuck in the bike's steel chain cutting off part of her hand.

The uncle immediately rushed her to Saqr hospital where the detached part of her hand was kept on ice for possible reconstruction. Police Air wing from Fujairah was dispatched and they airlifted the girl to Rashid hospital in Dubai where she underwent an eight-hour surgery.

Her condition is now stable, he added, and said she will go through yet another operation on Sunday.