Dubai: Emirates Post has announced to waive its administration fee for customers with active P O Box subscriptions with effect from October 1, 2019.

The fees have been waived for both corporate entities and individuals. These fees were previously imposed on incoming (international) postal items to cover administrative expenses towards the VAT collection process including and not limited to data entry and the calculation of shipments’ value and taxes.

According to an Emirates Post press release on Tuesday, the decision to waive the fee was made in response to customer feedback and is aligned with Emirates Post’s commitment to deliver the highest levels of customer service. It also follows the government’s directives to waive or reduce fees of federal government services to ease the financial burden on customers.