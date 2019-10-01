Dubai: Emirates Post has announced to waive its administration fee for customers with active P O Box subscriptions with effect from October 1, 2019.
The fees have been waived for both corporate entities and individuals. These fees were previously imposed on incoming (international) postal items to cover administrative expenses towards the VAT collection process including and not limited to data entry and the calculation of shipments’ value and taxes.
According to an Emirates Post press release on Tuesday, the decision to waive the fee was made in response to customer feedback and is aligned with Emirates Post’s commitment to deliver the highest levels of customer service. It also follows the government’s directives to waive or reduce fees of federal government services to ease the financial burden on customers.
Abdulla M. Alashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group said:“As a customer-centric organisation, we listen to the concerns of our customers and put them at the centre of everything we do. We are in the midst of a transformation, aimed at enhancing customer service and satisfaction, and this announcement further strengthens our continued commitment to our customers. Emirates Post is grateful to our customers for their feedback, which is vital for the success of any business.”