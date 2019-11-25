Emirates Palace celebrates the 48th National Day Image Credit:

ABU DHABI: Emirates Palace like every year will be celebrating the National Day in full swing with spectacular new additions.

The landmark building will be decorated in the red, white, green and black colours of the UAE flag, from its grand dome to the welcoming entryway fountains and grass lawns. The hotel will also host a spectacular fireworks display on December 1 and 2 where visitors can watch as the night sky is illuminated in the colours of the UAE flag at 8.30 pm.

On this occasion, Emirates Palace will also host several attractions inside the hotel, including a display of 10 different kinds of dates, the chance to get up close and personal with the UAE’s national bird, the falcon and traditional ‘Ayala’ dance performances. The Grand Dome area will also feature a children’s corner with educational and fun entertainment, alongside the natural tree, the Ghaf, symbolising source of life, stability in the middle of the desert and the theme for the Year of Tolerance.

Emirates Palace has also created a full size dhow replica as an artistic and cultural tribute to the UAE which will be on display in the Grand Dome of the Palace on December 2. The dhow measures an astounding 14m long, 3.3m high and 2.3m wide, and it took chef artist Jagath Pereira 35 days to complete it.

Culinary specials

The palace’s culinary team will be celebrating National Day with a special Emirati section at Le Vendome, special creations using venison and ostrich at award-winning Emirati restaurant, Mezlai and National Day themed cakes and an afternoon tea will be available at Le Café.

The Emirates Palace’s signature Ladies in Red will be wandering the interior offering visitors the opportunity to take part in a National Day Lottery, with seven lucky winners taking home special prizes.

For spectators outside the hotel, there will also be a laser show and large video projection surrounded with sounds at the Triumphal Arch.

A special room package will be available for bookings between December 1 and 4 providing guests with a specially crafted experience to commemorate and honour Emirati heritage. The package includes discounted room rates inclusive of daily buffet breakfast at Le Vendome Brassiere, and one Emirati Night dining experience at award winning local restaurant Mezlai (inclusive of food and soft beverages for up to two guests.). On booking one of the Emirates Palaces sensational suites, guests can enjoy complimentary access to the Palace Lounge. Terms and conditions apply.