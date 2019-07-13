Novel initiative to exempt them from fees and accumulated fines too

Image Credit: Gulf News File

ABU DHABI: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship is considering providing doorstep services to senior citizens, according their transactions top priority to ensure their happiness and well-being.

The initiative will enable senior citizens to avail a variety of services at their doorstep and waive off their fees and accumulated fines.

The proposals were suggested during the second meeting of the board of the authority, in a show of respect and appreciation of the sacrifices made by senior citizens.

The initiative also highlights the importance of their role as a component of the UAE’s social fabric and as a pillar of social security.

The board discussed a number of suggested scenarios to facilitate procedures that ensure smart services and provide all necessary facilities to provide these services in an innovative manner in accordance with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

The proposals aim at supporting the authority’s drive towards sustainable excellence within the framework of procedural governance and achieving the highest quality of services provided to customers.

The board also reviewed a host of other initiatives to ensure the satisfaction of the authority’s staff and providing them with a motivational work environment.