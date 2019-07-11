In May, the Cabinet issued the decision to waive or reduce government fees by up to 50%

Dubai: The fees for more than 1, 500 federal government services have been slashed as per a Cabinet decision to enhance the competitiveness of national economy and cut the cost of doing business in the country.

In May, the Cabinet issued the decision to waive or reduce government fees by up to 50 per cent on federal services provided by three ministries, including the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance yesterday (Thursday)

The decision, which came into effect on July 1, is part of a package of measures taken by the UAE to strengthen its economy and attract more foreign investors.

The cancelled and reduced fees include 1,200 fees at the Ministry of Interior, 80 at the Ministry of Economy, and 200 services at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The move followed a fees study conducted by the ministry in the light of the imposition of VAT in the country.

Younis Haji Al Khouri, Undersecretary of the Ministry, said the initiative comes within the ministry’s strategy to ensure the sustainability of federal government sources of income.

“Reducing and revising fees is an important step that sees "the gradual transformation of the existing government revenue system, based on services charged, into a tax-based system,” Al Khouri said.

The reduced fees at the Ministry of Interior include the issuance or renewal of security licences, security guard licences and surveillance systems licences, the statement said. The list of cancelled fees includes business and industrial licensing services, as a boost for investors and small businesses.

The Ministry of Economy's reduced fees cover renewing registration of foreign subsidiaries, registration and renewal of foreign trademarks, sale or acquisition services for foreign companies and dispute services. The list of cancelled service fees includes those "that will reduce financial burden on companies operating in the country", it said.