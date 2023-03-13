Dubai: Emirates Draw’s MEGA7 game held its 76th edition with the debut of the new format over the weekend, with a total of Dh535,877 being given away in cash prizes. Besides 15 guaranteed raffle winners, each receiving Dh10,000, the main draw had one lucky participant match six out of seven digits and win Dh250,000, while 7,233 participants matched 5, 4, and 3 out of 7 digits to win a total of Dh135,877.
Emirates Draw distributed cash prizes to 12,440 winners in its games over the weekend.
The change to the MEGA7 game was in response to popular demand by eliminating the requirement of matching winning numbers from right to left after 18 months of operation. The modification simplifies the game, making it easier to win and closer to claiming the Grand Prize.
For Dh50 entry fee, players can now select their seven numbers between 1 and 37 in any order, as opposed to the previous 70-ball format, adding to the excitement of the game. The revamped MEGA7 offers participants the opportunity to win Dh7 by matching three out of seven numbers, Dh50 by matching four, and Dh1,000 by matching five. Players who match six numbers share a prize of Dh250,000, while the Grand Prize, the largest in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, remains at Dh100 million until one person or a group matches all seven numbers in any order.
The next game will be on March 19.
Earlier, Dh279,199 in cash prizes were awarded to 5,205 winners in the 24th edition of the Friday game, EASY6, including six guaranteed winners of Dh15,000 each in the raffle portion. Participants can also play in the next Emirates Draw EASY6 game set to broadcast live on March 17.