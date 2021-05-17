Emirates airline has cancelled flights from Dubai to Mumbai for three days in view of cyclone Tauktae. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: Emirates airline has cancelled flights from Dubai to Mumbai for three days in view of cyclone Tauktae.

Reports from India said the operations at Mumbai airport will remain shut till 8pm on Monday. Earlier, the operations were suspended till 6pm. The closure period was extended due to incessant rainfall and heavy winds. “Due to cyclonic storm Tauktae, the following Emirates flights scheduled to operate to and from Mumbai have been cancelled,” Emirates stated on its website.

While one flight EK 500 from Dubai (DXB) to Mumbai (BOM), which was to operate on Sunday night, was cancelled, the airline said four flights to and from Mumbai were cancelled on Monday. These include EK 501 from Mumbai to Dubai, EK504 from Dubai to Mumbai, EK505 from Mumbai to Dubai and EK 500 from Dubai to Mumbai. Another flight EK501 from Mumbai to Dubai on Tuesday also stands cancelled.

“Customers holding ticket with Mumbai as a final destination will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin,” the airline announced.

Rebooking options

Regretting any inconvenience caused, Emirates said affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates customer service for rebooking options. “We are monitoring the situation closely, and aim to give customers as much notice as possible if there are any further changes to our operations. To receive update notifications, customers are requested to ensure that their contact details are correct by visiting Manage your booking,” it added.

Indian airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet also announced flight disruptions to Mumbai due to the cyclonic conditions and asked passengers to check their websites for changes in flight schedules.

Goa flights resume

Earlier on Sunday, all flights to and from Goa were also cancelled. “Considering prevalent weather conditions in, around, en route Goa due to very severe cyclonic storm “Tauktae”, all airlines have cancelled their flight operations to and from Goa for today,” the Airports Authority of India, Goa International Airport had tweeted on Sunday.