THE ONBOARD LOUNGE: The latest A380 features the a sleek Onboard Lounge design with relaxing ambient lighting and bronze and wood grain accents. This is accessible to both Business and First class customers looking to enjoy drinks and light bites. You can stand directly at the bar.
Image Credit: Gulf News/Yousra Zaki
Or you can enjoy bites and beverages at the seating area inside of the Onboard Lounge.
Image Credit: Gulf News/Yousra Zaki
THE SHOWER SPA: The Spa on board the A380 is only accessible to First Class passengers. The spa has a fresh trim and polished woodgrain finish to match the upgraded interior of the A380 aircraft. Each passenger has approximately 5 minutes of running water, which they can use to take a hot shower thousands of miles in the sky.
Image Credit: Gulf News/Yousra Zaki
Check in to the spa during your flight and pamper yourself with a set of luxury organic seaweed products made exclusively by VOYA for Emirates.
Image Credit: Gulf News/ Yousra Zaki
FIRST CLASS SUITE: If you are lucky enough to fly First Class, the Private Suite is a game-changer. With doors that close you can settle back in peace and privacy surrounded by soothing cream and bronze tones.
Image Credit: Gulf News/ Yousra Zaki
Set your seat to zero gravity mode to find your body’s natural resting position. Comforts inside of your private suite include a pop-up mini‑bar, climate and mood lighting controls, and exclusive skincare and fragrances.
Image Credit: Gulf News/ Yousra Zaki
Each of these suites also has a window that shows you a cloud simulation, so you don't feel like you are in a windowless box.
Image Credit: Gulf News/ Yousra Zaki
BUSINESS CLASS: Settle into your flight in the superior comfort of their light coloured leather seats with detailed stitching and soft cushioned headrests. The A380 Business Class seats have polished wood grain details.
Image Credit: Gulf News/ Yousra Zaki
There's also a mini‑bar is tucked into the side for some mid‑flight refreshments. Watch your favourite entertainment on your 20‑inch HD TV, or drift to sleep on a soft mattress that lies flat for a comfortable nap.
Image Credit: Gulf News/ Yousra Zaki
PREMIUM ECONOMY: Sink into wider, cream leather seats and enjoy extra room to stretch out on raised cushioned leg rests. There’s a six-way adjustable headrest to get your comfort just right and relax into a greater recline.
Image Credit: Gulf News/ Yousra Zaki
With fewer seats than the standard economy cabin, you can enjoy a more elevated experience and relax in your own world with more personalised service. When you land, you’ll have greater priority to exit the aircraft.
Image Credit: Gulf News/ Yousra Zaki
ECONOMY: It’s a known fact that Emirates has some of the best economy seats in the world. It’s the extra comforts that raise your experience when you fly in Emirates Economy Class. The seats are wider, more comfortable and have adjustable leather headrests, legroom and dining tables in a woodgrain finish.
Image Credit: Gulf News/ Yousra Zaki