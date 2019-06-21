Image Credit: Etihad Airways

Dubai: Fly Dubai and Emirates airline have ‘adjusted some of their flight paths as a precautionary measure’ after a US drone was shot down over the Arabian Gulf on Thursday.

A Fly Dubai spokesperson said on Friday: “Fly Dubai is aware of the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the FAA for US-based airlines. Fly Dubai adjusted some of the existing flight paths in the region as a precautionary measure. We continue to monitor the situation and make changes when necessary.”

Emirates added: “In light of the current situation, Emirates has taken precautionary measures including rerouting all flights away from areas of possible conflict. We are carefully monitoring the ongoing developments and are in close contact with the relevant government authorities with regards to our flight operations, and will make further operational changes if the need arises.

The reroutings have minimally affected the arrival/departure timings of some flights, and we urge customers to check the latest schedules on emirates.com , so they can be informed of any flight changes. As always, the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority and will not be compromised.”

Etihad

Elsewhere Abu Dhabi-based Etihad said they had not cancelled any flights, nor did they admit to altering flight paths, but they did say they were monitoring the situation closely.

Etihad said: “Etihad Airways is carefully monitoring the current situation. Contingency plans are in place, and we will decide what further action is required after carefully evaluating the FAA directive to US carriers. We are working closely with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority.”

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order prohibiting all US flights over water areas of Iranian airspace above the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman after Thursday’s incident.

Other airlines and routes

This followed a release by United Airlines saying that it had suspended flights between Newark, New Jersey, USA and Mumbai, India following a safety review.

“Given current events in Iran, we have conducted a thorough safety and security review of our India service through Iranian airspace and decided to suspend our service between EWR and BOM,” said United in a statement.

Qantas, Air France and KLM later announced they would also avoid flights through the region.

Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines are joining other airlines in rerouting flights away from the Strait of Hormuz area after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone there.

Singapore Airlines said on Friday that some of its flights will take "slightly longer routings" to avoid the area because of the ongoing tensions. It said the safety of its customers was its top priority and that it continuously reviews the areas that it overflies.

Malaysia Airlines said it has rerouted its flights to and from London, Jeddah and Medina because "safety is of utmost importance." It said it is closely monitoring the situation and will be guided by various assessments, including security reports and advice from airspace control authorities.

Gulf News is awaiting statements from Air Arabia.