Traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Police urge caution

Dubai Police warns motorists of traffic disruption on Sheikh Zayed Road
Dubai Police issued a traffic alert via its official Twitter account this afternoon, warning motorists of a significant disruption on Sheikh Zayed Road. The post indicated traffic congestion on the Water Canal Bridge, in the direction of Jebel Ali.
The tweet urged commuters to exercise caution.
'Accident disrupting traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road, Water Canal Bridge towards Jebel Ali. Please take caution.'," the official Dubai Police account tweeted.
