Traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Police urge caution

Dubai Police issued a traffic alert via its official Twitter account this afternoon, warning motorists of a significant disruption on Sheikh Zayed Road. The post indicated traffic congestion on the Water Canal Bridge, in the direction of Jebel Ali.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.