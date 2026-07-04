Elite field set for UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses at German Derby

Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary-General of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said, "We are delighted to continue the UAE President's Cup's distinguished presence at Europe's leading racecourses and to be part of Germany's historic Derby, reflecting the global stature the series has attained and its pioneering role in supporting the development and growth of Purebred Arabian horse racing worldwide."