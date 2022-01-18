Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), praised the achievements made by the university during his speech at the UoS graduation ceremony on Tuesday at University City Hall in Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan said: “This is the first graduation ceremony in which I will participate with you as president of the university, after the great trust of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, founder of the university and sponsor of its renaissance and development. Today it has become among the 450 strongest universities in the world, added according to the assessment of the Times Higher Education International for 2022, and it is the first at the state level in medical, health and computer science disciplines and other programme”.

He added: “For the fifth year in a row, the University of Sharjah continues to be the first at the state level in sustainability programmes, so it is certain that this position at the local, regional and global levels calls every graduate to be proud.”

‘Graduation is your victory’

The President of the University of Sharjah addressed a speech to the graduates, in which he said: “Your graduation today is a scientific victory for you and a journey of struggle that lasted for a few years, punctuated by a pandemic that affected the whole world, but it did not discourage you from fulfilling your wishes.”

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah concluded his speech by saying: “We congratulate you and your university for this success. We thank the efforts of the University of Sharjah’s administration and its faculty members”.

The graduation ceremony began with playing the national anthem and verses from the Quran, after Dr Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of UoS, delivered a speech in which he thanked the President of the University of Sharjah for his kindness to graduate a batch of students who completed the requirements for obtaining degrees in various academic programmes.

In his speech, Chancellor of UoS pointed to the distinguished scientific and academic level that the university has achieved by obtaining the highest ranks in various international, regional and local classifications, in addition to the great demand for various academic programmes, pointing out that the number of students last year reached 17,500 students in various academic levels and university branches.

Sheikh Sultan handed over the certificates to the graduate students, as the number of graduates reached 419 graduates in various undergraduate programmes in all colleges (except for medical colleges).