More than 1,000 visitors troop in for an exhilarating day of questions and answers

Dubai: Students and parents had highly informative sessions on the second day of the three-day Gulf News EduFair on Friday at Shangri-La Hotel here.

More than 1,000 visitors — double the number of attendees on the opening day on Thursday — came to explore the first on-ground event of its kind dedicated to higher education in the UAE, where students and parents got expert advice on all things related to admissions to top universities in the country.

Palestinian student Yasmin Al Shamali, 17, praised Gulf News for holding the education fair. She said: “This event is really very helpful as I got to talk to university officials face-to-face and they were able to give me valuable advice on my options for college.”

Al Shamali said she was considering a degree in computer science. “Coming to this EduFair has helped me decide on my future academic path as I really want to become an ethical hacker,” she added.

‘Shaping my future’

Indian student, Purab Rihal, 15, said Gulf News EduFair gave him a clearer perspective on what course to take in college. “University admissions officials have given me good advice on what is best-suited for me, that will help shape my future,” he added.

His father, Rajiv Rihal, added: “It is always better to talk to people face-to-face. Unlike online seminars, Gulf News EduFair has given me specific answers to many of my questions as I was able to ask them directly to the school officials,” he noted.

‘Will return tomorrow’

Filipino student Sittie Rania Guinomla, 14, who came with her parents Hashim and Rayhanah, said she would like to come back on Saturday to explore more academic options offered by the universities participating at Gulf News EduFair.

“I’m happy my parents brought me here as I got a better perspective on what schools are offering here in the UAE and I would like to return tomorrow to learn more,” she added. He mother, Rayhanah, added: “Before coming here, we already had something in mind for our daughter for her university degree. Now, we have a better grasp on how to build a stronger foundation for her. All our questions were answered.”

Last Day

Tomorrow is the last day of Gulf News EduFair. Students and their families can still register for this not-to-be-missed opportunity that will run until 8pm at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, along Sheikh Zayed Road.