Abu Dhabi: Students at Abu Dhabi University have developed a system that provides shopping assistance for People of Determination.
The integrated D1Cart system, developed with the support of the university’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programmes and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, makes shopping an easier, quicker and more pleasant experience for People of Determination, the university said in a statement on Sunday.
D1Cart is supported by a robotic arm and a lifting mechanism, which are controlled by a remote joystick. These help users effortlessly reach items on high shelves. The control system can be adjusted to accurate and precise factors, including speed, sensitivity, and reliability, and it can incorporate the maximum workspace to provide easy manual control. D1Cart is also supported by an automated scanning system that will allow users to skip the queues at the cashier.
According to its developers, D1Cart helps limit interaction with store staff and shoppers, which in turn contributes to the precautionary and safety measures for People of Determination.
D1Cart was designed by Abdullah Said Gad, Abdalla Eslam Rashed, Saeed Darwish Alkhemeiri, and Gasm Elbary Mohamed — all students of Electrical and Computer Engineering students. They were supported by Dr Mohammed Ghazal, professor, and chair of the university’s Electrical and Computer Engineering department and Dr Mohammad Alkheder, chair and associate professor of Mechanical Engineering.