The Big Bad Wolf Books Sale is back at Dubai Studio City from April 7 - 16. The fourth edition of the book sale will open its doors to visitors from 9am until 2am daily. People can enter the hall free-of-charge and purchase books at more than 75% off.
Andrew Yap, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Big Bad Wolf Books Sale, says he hopes he can beat last year’s number of visitors, which reached approximately 100,000. The 10-day event offers visitors an array of bestsellers in various genres for all ages.