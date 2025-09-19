GOLD/FOREX
UAE sets time for congregational noon prayer in public schools

Move aims to instil values and strengthen Islamic identity among students

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The Ministry of Education says schools are ‘homes of values as much as knowledge’
Dubai: The Ministry of Education has announced that all public schools will now dedicate time each day for students to perform the noon (Dhuhr) prayer in congregation.

The decision, shared by the ministry on X, described schools as “homes of values as much as they are of knowledge.”

A video released with the announcement showed students giving the call to prayer and performing the noon prayer together in halls prepared for the occasion. It also featured students arranging the prayer space and expressing their happiness with the initiative.

