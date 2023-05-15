Sharjah: Students from schools across the UAE formed councils during the three-day Youth Global Solutions Summit 2023 in Sharjah to tackle challenges in various fields.
Organised annually by Delhi Private School, Sharjah (DPS Sharjah) this year’s ‘Global Coalition’ theme saw pupils draft Plans of Action by six councils: Business and Industries, Human Rights, Earth and Climate Change, Education, Healthcare, and Science and Technology.
The third and final day of the Summit concluded at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Sunday.
The Chief Guest for the event was Dinesh Kothari, Managing Director of DPS Sharjah, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. DPS Sharjah Principal and Director Vandana Marwaha welcomed the gathering.
The panelists included Luc Perramond, Chairman and CEO of Damas Jewellery; Padikkal Suchitran, Manager, TCS MEA business sub-unit; Mukul Anand, Founder, R3 Factory; Dr V. Jenagan, Chairman, IDM International University; and Dr Ravi Singh Parihar, Clinical Operations and Marketing Head (MENA region), KEF Healthcare.
Their feedback on the Plans of Action proposed by the representatives from each council was “invaluable and will continue to be an indelible experience for all the delegates”, DPS Sharjah said.
Council Directors were called upon for the Awards Ceremony and the winners were announced. The Indian High School received the rolling trophy for Best Delegation.