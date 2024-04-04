Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued directives to settle the outstanding financial dues of UAE resident students registered in the country’s government schools for previous years of study at a total cost of Dh155 million.

The initiative taken by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan epitomises the values of giving rooted in the UAE community and is part of his approach to provide support to students and enhance their drive to succeed in their studies.