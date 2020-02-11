Kids doing home work at their residence in Sharjah. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘My Optimum Time’ initiative, which focuses on eliminating homework and balancing studies with activities.

The initiative, which begins next week, applies to public schools following the ministry’s curriculum. The ministry announced the changes on its social media accounts.

The new system will merge two continuous sessions without a break, for a period of up to 90 minutes, in Arabic, English, maths, science, design and technology subjects.

However, school timings will not change under plan, which will start in 256 government schools, including 23 schools in Dubai and 233 schools in Abu Dhabi.

Lubna Al Shamsi, acting executive director of the ministry’s school operations sector, said classes will include five minutes for mental stimulation, 50 minutes for applying the lesson skills, and the rest will be divided into activities.