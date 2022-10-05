Abu Dhabi: On the occasion of World Teachers’ Day today, October 5, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said dedicated teachers are the bedrock of our education system and will be at the forefront of its development.

In his message on Twitter, he added: “On World Teachers’ Day, we recognise the vital role that teachers play across the UAE as they guide and shape the next generation that will drive our future progress.”

His comments came in an address to education professionals from across the country on the occasion of World Teachers' Day.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the importance of teachers’ influence in guiding students along the right path towards developing themselves and their ideas, especially in the early stages of their schooling.

He spoke of the great responsibility teachers hold in shaping young minds and shielding children from influences that could disrupt their future and their contribution to society.

The President reiterated the UAE’s ongoing commitment to investing in the education sector to ensure that future generations will be equipped to continue the UAE’s progress.

Personal experience

Sheikh Mohamed referred to his own experience during his military training and spoke of his pride from that time as he saw people from his generation graduating and serving their country.

Sheikh Mohamed also recalled a meeting he had with Lee Kuan Yew, the former Prime Minister and founder of modern Singapore. When asked about his five-year plans, Lee Kuan said they focused on building a strong educational system over 25 years. He stressed the importance of education as a base for the country’s future progress and development.

He said that during the next 20 years, education will determine the extent to which countries advance in terms of their development and civilisation.

He called for investment in children's education because they have no limits, and it was important to develop and guide them in the right direction.

Sheikh Mohamed said that countries establishing a solid base for quality education would safeguard their future because they are helping prepare generations who think along the right lines, plan their future and spearhead the growth of their nations.

The Qasr Al Bahr Majlis was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Rich tributes

Also on Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid rich tributes to teachers on the occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed also directed the Emirates Schools Establishment to form a council for teachers and a council for school leaders to involve them in the decision-making process in the education domain.

The move comes in appreciation and recognition of the role teachers play in advancement of nations.

“Without them, we would not have written the letters of our lives. Without them, our countries would not have advanced in science,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.