Graduates' faces shown on the side of the Burj Khalifa Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Canadian University Dubai “made history” on Friday night as it became “the first university in the world to display images of its graduating class on the world’s tallest building”, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The ceremony was the university’s 10th graduation event and recognised its class of 2020 by illuminating one of the skyscraper with the faces of this year’s graduates.

Graduates faces were screened from the Burj Khalifa on Friday night Image Credit: Supplied

The virtual graduation ceremony took place in the presence of Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance, as well as the university’s chancellor, president, faculty members and students.

The event was live streamed on the university’s website through YouTube and Facebook.

Burj Khalifa from afar during Friday's 'graduation' Image Credit: Supplied

Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, Chancellor, Canadian University Dubai, said, “Just a little over two months ago, we took the necessary steps to move to a virtual campus, and now we have hosted our first ever virtual graduation. These seamless digital changes prove the sheer determination, hard work and compassion to succeed from our students and faculty in this time of uncertainty.”