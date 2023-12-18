Abu Dhabi: A summit in Abu Dhabi recently explored how “gamification of learning” can play a role in education. Gamification refers to using video game-based learning to engage today’s youth who are “digital natives”.
42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), marked its presence at the Games for Change (G4C) Middle East Summit. The summit, a collaborative effort with Abu Dhabi Gaming and the U.S. Mission to the UAE, was from December 14 to 15.
Following last year’s inaugural event, the 2023 edition of the G4C Middle East Summit brought together video game experts from the US and MENA region. The summit explored the intersection of gaming and societal impact, particularly within the realm of education.
Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, participated in a panel discussion and topic table, focusing on the role of games in educational transformation. 42 Abu Dhabi has woven gamified elements into its curriculum.
Speaking about the summit, Habig said: “Participating in the Global Games for Change Middle East Summit was a significant opportunity for us to engage with the broader gaming community in Abu Dhabi. It was the perfect platform to highlight our unique gamified learning methodology, which is designed to spark student curiosity and create a lively and engaging educational setting.”
During his participation in the panel titled ‘Impact Metrics Unleashed: Gauging Positive Influence in Games and Learning’, Marcos shared insights on the transformative nature of gamified learning.
“At 42 Abu Dhabi, we believe that gamification is key not only in developing technical skills but also in enhancing our students’ ability to make decisions, adapt, and persevere. This method is pivotal in nurturing creativity, problem-solving skills, and a resilient mindset.”