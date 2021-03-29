Dubai: UAE-based parents have been urged to register their young children in the free ‘Baraeem Al Mustaqbal’ (Buds of the Future) online programme for pre-schoolers.
The encouragement came in a tweet by the Ministry of Education on Sunday. The programme, targeted at children of all nationalities aged three to four, provides free educational content in “an interesting template” for children on the ministry’s smart learning platform. Registration is available to all citizens and residents of the UAE through https://tasjeel-almanhal.moe.gov.ae.
“Consolidating the communicative relationship between parents and the school is one of the most important goals of Baraeem Al Mustaqbal,” the ministry tweeted.
The programme also develops the “child’s patriotism and respect for heritage”, and boosts self-confidence, critical thinking, and linguistic and cognitive skills, the ministry added.