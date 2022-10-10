Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC), recently presided over the council’s meeting held remotely via video conferencing.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his confidence in all educational authorities and institutions in the country to work closely together to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership and the national goals in the education sector in the interest of the student first, enhance the quality of educational outcomes and meet the country’s development, economic and social needs.

He said that the current and future stage focus will be on empowering the student’s capabilities and characteristics by developing scientific and practical skills, consolidating the national identity, and enhancing awareness and openness to the world.

Sheikh Abdullah called for promoting efforts of all educational bodies, institutions and individuals, including the leading and academic cadres, parents and society as a whole, in strengthening the educational system to build generations capable of building the future of their homeland and the world.

He also highlighted the significance of enhancing the educational experience of students at all levels, including those on scholarships outside the country, to enable them to contribute effectively to society and meet the needs of the labour market, by promoting close cooperation between agencies and institutions inside the country and abroad for the student’s interest.

‘RizeUp’

The chairman praised the Khotwa (RizeUp) scholarship programme to further enhance access to education opportunities and open new knowledge horizons for high school graduates. The programme was launched by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) under the directives of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The fully-funded scholarship programme will create opportunities for students to study for two years at community colleges in the United States and Canada, before transferring their credit to any international or local university to complete their bachelor’s degrees, when necessary requirements are met.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), reviewed the work plan of the career development project for those working in the public education sector.

She pointed out that based on the guidance of the wise leadership, the ESE has worked on an integrated project to review and develop the career progression system for cadres working in the public education sector, which is being implemented in coordination with all concerned authorities in the country.

Al Amiri added that the foundation seeks to link internships with clear cumulative competencies, skills and experiences for all main and support educational jobs, in addition to detailing stimulating and rewarding career paths for cadres working in the sector and encouraging graduates to choose the teaching profession.

As part of its agenda, the council reviewed the developments of the strategic policies of Zayed University, the Higher Colleges of Technology and the United Arab Emirates University, and their efforts to enhance the educational experience of students through advanced systems and programmes.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and Chair of the Board of Trustees of Zayed University, stressed that the UAE’s leadership has been keen to build a modern state focusing on educating its people and establishing an integrated educational system that supports the state’s competitiveness in various international indicators.

Minister Al Kaabi indicated that Zayed University has started implementing internal policies and systems that have enhanced the students’ experience to ensure the completion of their educational journey at the university to the fullest, enhance the student’s academic and professional experience, attract international students, and raise the university’s rating and making it at the forefront across all levels.

New survey

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology, stated that a survey conducted by a large segment of male and female students and parents, showed that the college’s efforts to provide an advanced and incubating educational environment for students are at the right direction towards strengthening the education system in the country.

He pointed out that the Higher Colleges of Technology witnessed positive indicators according to the outputs of the policies and internal regulations recently issued in the colleges, as the levels of competitiveness and active participation among students increased in line with the labour market data, a result on which colleges could build a lot to develop higher education outputs in general.

Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education and Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), reviewed the developments of the RizeUp (Khotwa) programme, which was recently launched by the department, stressing that the programme is an important investment in the future of generations, and reflects the keenness of the leadership to empower students.

She pointed out that the programme supports a new category of Emirati students who were unable to join the programmes of foreign scholarships previously and constitutes a new opportunity for these students to study in international colleges and universities, which will enable them to strengthen the country’s economy after achieving their role as active and individuals in their society.

Attendees