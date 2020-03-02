Students of JSS private school in Dubai. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education has launched a distance education initiative to address crises and natural disasters that could face Emirati schools.

Accordingly, the ministry will implement the initiative on a "trial basis" on Wednesday and Thursday, covering both "second-cycle" and "third-cycle" students.

The initiative only covers public schools, according to a tweet sent by the official news agency WAM on Monday.

Instructions, schecules

All instructions and schedules will be sent to parents through the Telegram app.

“We hope that everyone cooperates to make the implementation of the initiative successful, according to the role assigned to you as parents," the ministry said in a statement.

Pilot system

The Ministry announced via the Sharjah TV "Direct Line" the steps of the planned pilot system of distance learning scheme. It added the scheme will be implemented for all government schools over two days per week through its website.

Experimental