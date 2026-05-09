Studying abroad from the UAE: Why early financial planning matters

HSBC helps UAE families plan and fund their children’s overseas education journey
For families across the UAE, an international education is one of the most ambitious goals they will set, and one of the longest in the making. A three- or four-year overseas degree in the US, UK, Australia or Canada can cost between $192,000 and $256,000 per child — yet HSBC's Quality of Life research shows many parents intend to fund this without a structured plan. The good news: starting early changes the picture entirely.
At HSBC, we have built our wealth and Premier proposition around international families — because the journey from a Dubai living room to a campus in London, Boston, Sydney or Mumbai needs more than a savings account. Through Future Planner in the HSBC UAE mobile banking app, parents can stress-test how much to save and over what timeframe. Multi-currency accounts in AED, USD, GBP and EUR, term deposits, mutual funds, bonds and ETFs through World Trader, and our Wealth Accumulation Plan let families build the corpus that fits their timeline and risk appetite.
When the time comes for a child to move, HSBC Premier customers can open an overseas account before they travel — in the UK, US, Australia, India and beyond — and instantly transfer funds between HSBC accounts worldwide with no HSBC fees through Global Transfers.
For UAE families with ties to India, our presence on both sides of the corridor makes funding studies onshore equally seamless. Premier's network of education partners offer discounted admissions support and student accommodation in key destinations worldwide.
Internationalism is at the heart of HSBC. As Banking Partner of Gulf News Edufair, we are proud to bring that connectivity to UAE families thinking about their children's future.
To explore how HSBC can help, visit hsbc.ae.