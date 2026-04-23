Mitchell Starc set for IPL return after injury break

The 36-year-old left-arm pacer had been sidelined with elbow and shoulder issues following a demanding summer. Starc last played in late January after an intense Ashes series, where he claimed 31 wickets and was named Player of the Series.

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been cleared to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after missing the opening weeks due to fitness concerns, Cricket Australia confirmed on Thursday.

He bowled in all the five Tests before turning out for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. His most recent appearance came against the Perth Scorchers, where he injured his shoulder and elbow in a fall while attempting a catch.

Led by Axar Patel, Delhi are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings and will hope Starc’s experience strengthens their push for the playoffs.

Starc is now set to join the Delhi Capitals, although the exact arrival date has not been confirmed. He is expected to be available for their match against the Rajasthan Royals on May 1.

Several Australian players missed the start of the IPL due to injuries and workload management. Josh Hazlewood has already returned for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Pat Cummins is expected to rejoin Sunrisers Hyderabad soon.

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