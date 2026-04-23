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Mitchell Starc set for IPL return after injury break

Australia pacer to join Delhi Capitals for second half of season

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
AFP

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been cleared to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after missing the opening weeks due to fitness concerns, Cricket Australia confirmed on Thursday.

The 36-year-old left-arm pacer had been sidelined with elbow and shoulder issues following a demanding summer. Starc last played in late January after an intense Ashes series, where he claimed 31 wickets and was named Player of the Series.

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He bowled in all the five Tests before turning out for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. His most recent appearance came against the Perth Scorchers, where he injured his shoulder and elbow in a fall while attempting a catch.

Although he rested in February, discomfort during his return to bowling delayed his IPL participation.

Boost for Delhi Capitals

Starc is now set to join the Delhi Capitals, although the exact arrival date has not been confirmed. He is expected to be available for their match against the Rajasthan Royals on May 1.

Led by Axar Patel, Delhi are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings and will hope Starc’s experience strengthens their push for the playoffs.

Several Australian players missed the start of the IPL due to injuries and workload management. Josh Hazlewood has already returned for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Pat Cummins is expected to rejoin Sunrisers Hyderabad soon.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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