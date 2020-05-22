Event to be held in the third quarter of the year

Sharjah Virtual Reading Festival Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The opening of the Sharjah Virtual Reading Festival 2020 has been postponed from May 27 to the third quarter of this year, the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) announced on Friday.

The original opening of the 10-day cultural festival on Wednesday (May 27) has been postponed due to upcoming school examinations in the UAE and other countries, the SBA said.

The 10-day reading extravaganza was designed by SBA “to encourage young people to gainfully utilise the long hours of #StayHome in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”

The virtual reading festival will feature cultural and literary sessions and interactive workshops hosted by celebrated Arab and foreign authors.

“The festival is also an ideal opportunity for the literary community to reinforce how despite the physical distances, culture brings us together, keeping us connected and helping build resilient societies,” said SBA chairman Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of SBA, in an earlier statement.