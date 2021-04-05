Pupils grades must get 85% and above or A and B in Arabic, English and mathematics

Students at a school in Abu Dhabi. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: The registration in state schools for expatriate pupils from Grades 2 to 12 for the next academic year started on April 4 and will continue till April 15, the Emirates Schools Establishment has announced.

The Establishment said in a circular, recently distributed to schools, the age of admission in the kindergarten stage is calculated for the pupil who has completed the approved age for registration on August 31 in the academic year 2022/2021.

G1 pupils must completed six years of age on August 31 of the same year, while the age of the pupil enrolled in the KG1 should be four years, KG2 five years, and in G1 from six to eight years. For expatriate students to be enrolled, they must be distinguished, with their grades being not less than 85 per cent or A and B in three subjects (Arabic language, English and mathematics).

The number of accepted students must not exceed 20 per cent of the total number of students in a school, and the tuition fees are collected from non-citizen students admitted to state schools at the rate of Dh6,000, according to the regulations in force.

Register online

Parents and guardians have been urged to register their children online at the ministry website. They must create a special account and submit the registration request. An applicant will be enrolled, if all norms are met, the authorities said.

The authorities are determining the legal age of a pupil for each class. Initially, the online registration process requires all supporting documents for enrolment. Later, the authorities will scrutinise the document and a candidate will be notified through a text message and also through the Emirates Schools Establishment’s website, whether he or she made the grade.