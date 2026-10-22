Work rights should guide study destination choices, says Y-Axis CEO

Students should check visa rules, post-study work options and residency pathways
Students planning to study abroad should consider post-study work rights and long-term residency options before choosing a destination, as immigration policies can influence career opportunities after graduation, says Xavier Augustin, CEO of Y-Axis.
While tuition fees, university rankings and course options remain important, students also need to understand what follows their degree, including opportunities to gain work experience, progress professionally and potentially settle in their chosen country.
“Post-study work rights shape the real value of a degree abroad,” Augustin says. “The return comes from what follows: work experience, career growth and, for many, a route to settle.”
He advises students to assess these options early so they can select a country, course and intake that align with their long-term career plans. Understanding visa conditions before enrolment can help students avoid discovering restrictions after committing time and money to a programme.
Post-study work opportunities differ across destinations, making it important for students to understand eligibility requirements before making a decision.
“Each destination sets its own rules,” Augustin says. “Canada links post-graduation work permits to programme length and offers structured routes to permanent residency. Australia ties graduate work rights to the level of qualification and to skilled migration. Germany gives graduates time to find a job, while the UK offers its graduate work route.”
Eligibility depends on several factors, including course duration, institution, field of study and language scores. “Current rules should be verified,” he says, advising students to check official government sources before committing to a destination.
Immigration policies can also change during the application process or a student’s course. Having alternative plans can help students respond without losing sight of their academic and professional goals.
“Policy shifts are now routine, so plans need room to adapt,” Augustin says.
He recommends monitoring official government announcements, keeping language-test scores and documents up to date, and shortlisting more than one destination offering a comparable course.
“Choosing fields with sustained labour demand adds resilience if an occupation drops off a shortage list,” he says.
Regular consultations with an experienced counsellor can also help students reassess their options and adjust their preferred destination, course or intake before decisions become more difficult to reverse.
For students and families, choosing a study destination involves balancing academic interests, affordability and future employment prospects. Augustin says the process should begin with the student’s long-term objective rather than focusing solely on university admission.
“Y-Axis begins with the end goal and works backwards,” he says. “Counsellors assess each student’s academic profile, budget and career ambitions, then match them with courses and countries where work rights and settlement routes align.”
The company offers services including free evaluation, IELTS coaching, university applications and visa support. Founded in 1999, Y-Axis helps students and families develop alternative plans alongside their preferred option.
“Families should build a Plan A, B and C,” Augustin says, adding that support can extend from course selection to planning for life after graduation.