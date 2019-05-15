We speak to UAE students to find out how they match their options with their career plans

Deciding what to study after graduating high school is a tough choice. Students need to make informed decisions about higher education to avoid disappointments

Study applied sciences

Aryan Vesuna, 17, Indian, Grade 12, Indian High School Dubai

“I have chosen physics, chemistry, maths and biology as my core subjects to pursue a degree in either applied science or genetic engineering. My school regularly holds seminars, conducted by various colleges and universities, to give us information on career options in these areas, apart from giving us the opportunities to participate in competitions related to the STEM fields. I was part of the Think Science competition, which piqued my interests in applied science.”

Career at the UN

Mia Zureikat, 16, Jordanian, Grade 11, Dubai International Academy, Emirates Hill

“While my academic plans for the future are still unclear, I would eventually like to work for the United Nations. After attending a UNICEF congress in Jordan and understanding the kind of work the UN does, I have decided to work for this organisation. I hope to continue my studies at Georgetown Law in the US, where I plan on completing a degree in international relations. I’ve always wanted to study law since a very young age. The school counsellor has also guided me on how I can realise my goals.”

Become a paediatrician

Barbara Cardoso, 15, Portuguese, Grade 11, Dubai International Academy, Emirates Hill

“I want to become a paediatrician, pursuing a degree in medicine at the National University of Singapore as it is listed as one of the world’s top institutes. I love the idea of taking care of people, especially children, and I believe I will find a fulfilling career in paediatrics. Our school offers us a lot of guidance and motivates us to challenge ourselves to work efficiently and diligently. I’ve started working towards my goal by changing the way I manage my time and reducing stress.”

Be an entrepreneur

Udisha Agarwal, 17, Indian, Grade 12, Delhi Private School, Dubai

“I am currently studying commerce and have plans to start my own business. I plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree in management studies or business administration, which will further help me fulfil my entrepreneurial ambitions. I’ve been inspired by the way my father runs his business. I want to pursue internship opportunities in companies to gain experience and further my understanding of running a company. I also want to enhance my network by connecting with other entrepreneurs.”

Interest in finance

Atarsh V., 17, Indian, Grade 12, New Millennium School

“Finance, quite literally, runs the world. It’s a very dynamic field with opportunities for a good career. I would like to pursue an MBA in finance in the future, so I’ve chosen the commerce stream for the higher secondary level for a strong foundation in this field. My school conducts various activities to help develop our skills, encouraging us to complete at least an internship programme. I’ve also taken career and higher education guidance from the Unifrog platform to set a clear career path.”

Why history matters

Kulsum Gulamhusein, Grade 12, American School of Dubai (ASD)

“I’ll be studying history with a view to study law in the future. I’ve loved history from a young age, and after exploring Middle Eastern history and politics through AP World History and Model United Nations (MUN), I knew that I wanted to pursue the subject at a higher level. The flexibility of the American curriculum offered by ASD allowed me to explore many subjects in grade nine, and narrow down my choices as I developed a strong interest in history. One particularly interesting course offered at ASD is the AP Capstone Diploma. The course takes place over two years and allows students to pursue an in-depth research project on a topic of their choice. I chose to study colonial antecedents to the Syrian civil war and developed college-level research and writing skills that I know will be invaluable in the future.”