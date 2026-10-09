One father's call prompts Sharjah Ruler to arrange free student transport

Female maritime students to get weekly transport between Sharjah city and Khor Fakkan
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the provision of transport for female students from Sharjah city studying at the Sharjah Maritime Academy’s Khor Fakkan branch.
Under the directive, the students will be transported to their families in Sharjah every Thursday, their weekly day off, and returned to the academy on Sunday to resume their studies.
The directive followed a call from the father of a student to direct line program, which broadcast by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.
The father explained that his daughter was studying marine engineering at the academy and living in its student accommodation in Khor Fakkan. He said he had to drive from Sharjah to Khor Fakkan every Thursday to bring her home, then make the return journey on Sunday.
The weekly trips had become a burden and disrupted his work schedule, he told the programme.
Responding to the call, Sheikh Sultan immediately contacted the academy’s director and directed the provision of transport for female students from Sharjah city.
The academy’s administration is coordinating with the University City administration to determine the number of students who will benefit from the service and identify their residential locations ahead of arranging the transport.