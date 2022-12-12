Abu Dhabi: Students of Sorbonne University — Abu Dhabi School of Law recently learnt about the UAE’s legal system during a lecture hosted by Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD).
The introductory lecture came as part of the Department’s efforts to contribute to improving the performance of educational institutions by enriching students’ theoretical knowledge and connecting it to what is being done in practice. It was also held in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen the community’s involvement with the various institutions.
Courts and jurisdictions
The students learnt about the UAE courts and jurisdictions, as well as comparisons between laws in the Emirates and other countries. They were also introduced to the digital services provided by Abu Dhabi Courts, remote litigation systems and the Interactive Case Registration service.
The lecturers also shed light on the Civil Marriage Law and its Effects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said to be the only one in the Arab region to apply a civil law for non-Muslim foreigners in matters of personal status.