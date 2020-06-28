Image Credit:

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus has been rated a 5-star institution by Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai in its latest Higher Education Classification (HEC) Rating Framework 2020. MAHE Dubai scored the Highest Overall Rating Score among all the participating institutions, with 836 out of 1,000 points.

MAHE Dubai secured a perfect 5-star rating in seven out of eight categories stipulated for the assessment, which include teaching, employability, internationalisation, programme strength, research, facilities, arts and culture, and happiness and well-being.

“The rating is a testimony to our efforts in offering world-class learning experience to our students,” Dr S. V. Kota Reddy, Academic President, MAHE Dubai. “We thank KHDA for recognising our efforts and acknowledge the responsibility that comes with it. The announcement encourages us to remain committed towards our aim to offer the best to our student community.”

The Dubai Higher Education Classification has been adapted from QS Stars to align with, and be relevant to, the Dubai Higher Education environment. This is an effort by KHDA to give students and parents the information and data they need to make more confident decisions about their future.

“We are proud to have attained a 5-star rating and the highest score in this year’s KHDA rating,” Niranjan Jayakumar, CEO, Manipal Education, Middle East and North Africa. “We thank the entire MAHE Dubai family for making this possible. Our students and parents will continue to be the centre of our focus and remain our inspiration in the journey towards excellence.”

According to the HEC report, a 5-star institution offers a world-class standard of education and has demonstrated strengths across all HEC categories including core criteria, learning environment, programme strength and advanced criteria. It has a global reputation and highly regarded international research and teaching standards. Graduates are sought after by employers. Five-star institutions meet prerequisites in teaching, research, employability and overall student satisfaction.

“I am extremely proud to see my university get 5-star rating in the recent KHDA ratings,” Abhishek, a third-year student from MAHE Dubai. “It’s very well deserved as the university always looks out for us and makes sure we get the best. Even in the current times, the faculty is doing everything to ensure that we can manage our studies and exams well. We knew we were the best. The rating re-emphasised it for us.”

This is the second annual HEC by KHDA. MAHE Dubai moved up from 4-star to 5-star rating this year. MAHE Dubai was also awarded the Best University offering Outstanding Support for Students by Forbes Middle East last year.