How Canadian University Dubai inspires minds and transforms lives

CUD is home to academics ranked among the top 2 per cent globally, as recognised by Stanford University, reflecting the institution’s commitment to excellence in both teaching and research. This academic strength is further reinforced across its schools. The School of Architecture and Interior Design is ranked #1 in the UAE for Art and Design education in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, while the School of Public Health continues to expand its global footprint through strategic collaboration with the University of Oxford, contributing to the establishment of the MENA division of The Global Health Network.