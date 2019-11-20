Holy Trinity Church Dubai joins hands with Dubai Cares for the construction of a school in Malawi Image Credit:

Dubai: The Holy Trinity Church Dubai handed over a donation cheque of Dh132,000 to Dubai Cares in support of the philanthropic organisation’s "Adopt a School" initiative, covering the construction of a two-classroom community-based school in Malawi that will benefit 100 children.

The cheque handover was made by Reverend Harrison to Abdulla Ahmad Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, on the sidelines of Tolerance Day event hosted by the church.

Al Shehhi said: “We are very thankful to the Holy Trinity Church Dubai for its generosity and commitment towards supporting the education of underserved and vulnerable children globally.

"The church’s generous donation reiterates the incredible spirit of tolerance and philanthropy that is embedded within the UAE’s community. I am confident that this contribution will transform the lives of children in Malawi and empower them to build a promising and thriving future.”

Rev Harrison said: “We are very pleased to be supporting this initiative by Dubai Cares, which is helping bring schools and learning opportunities to remote areas around the world. Our women in the church went for a visit to the school in Senegal in 2018 and they were pleased to see the school built by Dubai Cares through our earlier contribution.