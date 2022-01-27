Fairgreen International School is a pioneering education community, with a mission to embrace and promote sustainability in all its forms. Developed to empower students with a forward-looking education, Fairgreen aims to inspire future generations to make a positive impact on the world as ambassadors of sustainable development.
Fairgreen’s challenging academic environment motivates students to be the agents of change and helps them progress as solution-minded, critical thinkers. A wide-ranging programme of performing and fine arts, sports, and extracurricular activities complements its academic offering. This whole-child approach, with differentiated teaching and learning, promotes individual students’ development and well-being.
From our architecture to our student-centred curriculum, sustainability is at the heart of our school, weaving through our educational programme, teaching students to examine and influence the environmental, social and economic impact of our collective actions, both current and future.
Fairgreen International School is an IB World School, one of the few in Dubai that are authorised for full IB Continuum of International Education. The Continuum comprises the Primary Years Programme, Middle Years Programme, Careers-related Programme and Diploma Programme. Fairgreen’s curriculum also aligns to English National Curriculum standards in English, Mathematics and Science.
IB schools operate with a philosophy and commitment to delivering a high quality, challenging, international education.
IB programmes are considered the gold standard by universities, with graduates being fully prepared to take on the challenges of higher education. An IB education is informed by the values described in the learner profile and:
● Centres on learners: The IB’s student-centred programmes promote healthy relationships, ethical responsibility and personal challenge
● Develops effective approaches to teaching and learning: IB programmes help students to develop the attitudes and skills they need for both academic and personal success in the 21st century
● Works within global contexts: IB programmes increase understanding of languages and cultures, and explore globally significant ideas and issues
● Explores significant content: IB programmes offer a curriculum that is broad and balanced, conceptual and connected.