Dubai: Dubai Customs has launched its ‘IPR Movie Award’ for university students to raise awareness on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).
Participation is open to all university students in the UAE. The ideas must be “genuine and new”, and in high resolution with clear sound. Dubai Customs will receive student projects from July 4.
‘The stage is theirs’
Yousef Ozair Mubarak, director of Dubai Customs’ IPR department, said: “We are keen that the new generation share the responsibility in raising awareness around protecting intellectual property rights. Now the stage is theirs to create and innovate ideas on how to protect public health and environment from the hazards of counterfeited goods.”
He added: “The IPR Movie Award is the latest initiative that the IPR Department developed to encourage genuine creativity and raise awareness; thus, encouraging investors to spend on new products without being afraid of losing to illegitimate competition from counterfeiters.”
‘Clear and simple goal’
Mahbooba Baqer, Head of Awareness and Education Section, Dubai Customs said: “The award has a clear and simple goal, which is to protect genuine ideas, products and innovations. New ideas, no matter how simple they are, are the foundation to develop societies. This will help also raise awareness and shed a light on Dubai Customs’ leading role in this regard.”
She added that the IPR Department organised 46 initiatives and events in 2020 that targeted 2,358 individuals. In the first quarter of this year, 12 events targeted 1,394 individuals.